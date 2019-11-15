KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,999. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

