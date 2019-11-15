Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.55.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a market cap of $633.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.93 per share, with a total value of C$87,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,068.51. Also, Director David John Wilson purchased 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$118,368.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,119,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,022,979.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 186,100 shares of company stock valued at $512,579.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

