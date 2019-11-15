KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Holdings Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE KB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1,782.84 and a quick ratio of 1,782.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

