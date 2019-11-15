Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

