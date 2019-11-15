Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Kakaku.com Inc (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09, approximately 642 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

About Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, which provides a range of information on prices and specifications, as well as word-of-mouth reviews of various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, Internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

