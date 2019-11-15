K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.45 ($17.97).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €11.55 ($13.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. K&S has a 12 month low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.81.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.