JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 220

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 4.98 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 140,356,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

