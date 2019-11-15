JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 220

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 4.98 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 140,356,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

