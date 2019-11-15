JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 845

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 702.93 ($9.19).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 772.40 ($10.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 722.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.