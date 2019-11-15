JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

