JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Price Target to GBX 358

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 338 ($4.42) to GBX 358 ($4.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut BBA Aviation to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 336 ($4.39) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 342 ($4.47).

BBA traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

