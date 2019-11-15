JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) to Underweight

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CPAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE CPAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.45. 3,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

