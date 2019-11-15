JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €24.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €24.50 ($28.49) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UN01. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.36 ($29.49).

Uniper stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.58 ($33.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. Uniper has a 1 year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.54.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

