JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CON. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €133.59 ($155.34).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €124.72 ($145.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.63.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

