Joshua Eric Little Acquires 250 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director Joshua Eric Little acquired 250 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $12,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 69,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 139.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 22.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

