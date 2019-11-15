Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,988 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,552,934.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,263,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,044,160.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
