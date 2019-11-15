Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,988 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,552,934.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,263,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,044,160.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,332,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,905,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.