John Wood Group’s (WG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 607.73 ($7.94).
Shares of WG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 425.14. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 685.40 ($8.96).
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.