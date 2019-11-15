John Wood Group’s (WG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 607.73 ($7.94).

Shares of WG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 425.14. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 685.40 ($8.96).

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £3,950.68 ($5,162.26). Also, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Insiders purchased 20,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,068 over the last quarter.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

