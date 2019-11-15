JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE JKS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.95. 37,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,116. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

