Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $63,548.00 and $13,311.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00241199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01457594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00144044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

