JET8 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. JET8 has a market cap of $292,605.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00239304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01455921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00142009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

