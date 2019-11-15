Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €25.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.53 ($32.01).

Jenoptik stock opened at €27.94 ($32.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.09. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

