Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.53 ($32.01).

JEN opened at €27.94 ($32.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.83 and a 200 day moving average of €26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

