Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.