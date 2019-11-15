Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 805,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

