Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 543,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

