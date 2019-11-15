Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $450,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $162,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GATX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

