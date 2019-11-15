Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,511,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,438,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,085,000.

In related news, Director L William Krause purchased 21,250 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Citigroup cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

