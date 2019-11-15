Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,950,000 after buying an additional 388,362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,966,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,825,000 after buying an additional 127,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after buying an additional 2,265,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 712,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. B. Riley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

