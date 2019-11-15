Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

