Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) and Blue Dolphin Energy (NYSE:BDCO) Financial Comparison

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jagged Peak Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 9 10 0 2.53 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 2.63 $165.46 million $0.64 11.19 Blue Dolphin Energy $340.76 million 0.03 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Jagged Peak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy 29.01% 9.85% 4.80% Blue Dolphin Energy -1.46% -8.96% -6.67%

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

