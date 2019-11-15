J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.60.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 764,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,094. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.