J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25, RTT News reports. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. J C Penney’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

J C Penney stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,977,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,068. The firm has a market cap of $362.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. J C Penney has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $295,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares in the company, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 830,000 shares of company stock worth $535,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.