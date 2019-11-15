IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.
About IZEA Worldwide
See Also: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.