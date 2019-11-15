IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.