IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Trading Down 0.5%

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.03 ($1.44) and last traded at A$2.04 ($1.45), 189,397 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.05 ($1.45).

The firm has a market cap of $302.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.10.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

