iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $202.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.