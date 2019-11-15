iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.08, 2,273 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 226.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 134.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

