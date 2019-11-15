iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.67

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 5925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

