iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

