iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.87, 143,753 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period.

