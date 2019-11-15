ISA Internationale (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

ISA Internationale Inc (OTCMKTS:ISAT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.02. ISA Internationale shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

ISA Internationale Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISAT)

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

