Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $138,360.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $138,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $99,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $73,230.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $41,501.64.

IRMD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,107. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at about $49,696,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Iradimed by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

