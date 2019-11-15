Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 702,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

