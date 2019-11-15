Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue None Dividend of $8.40

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 8.40 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $162.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $134.04 and a 52 week high of $198.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

