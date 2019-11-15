Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marriott International (MAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR):

11/6/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $181.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2019 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Marriott International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2019 – Marriott International was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Marriott International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

