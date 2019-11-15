Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WP Carey (WPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WP Carey (NYSE: WPC) recently:

11/11/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – WP Carey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

11/3/2019 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

10/25/2019 – WP Carey is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2019 – WP Carey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

10/5/2019 – WP Carey had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

9/28/2019 – WP Carey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

9/21/2019 – WP Carey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,143. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

