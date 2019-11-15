Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2019 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2019 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2019 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2019 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. Moreover, the company is likely to gain from the Ilva buyout and efforts to reduce debt. It is also expanding its steel-making capacity and is focused on shifting to high value-added products. However, the company faces challenges in European market. A combination of weakening demand, high energy costs, rising carbon costs and increased imports have led to the decision of lowering production in the region. The temporary reduction is likely to put pressure on the company’s margins. Also, U.S.-China trade tensions will likely dent steel demand in China. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

10/11/2019 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. Moreover, the company is likely to gain from the Ilva buyout and efforts to reduce debt. It is also expanding its steel-making capacity and is focused on shifting to high value-added products. However, the company faces challenges in European market. A combination of weakening demand, high energy costs, rising carbon costs and increased imports have led to the decision of lowering production in the region. The temporary reduction is likely to put pressure on the company’s margins. Also, U.S.-China trade tensions will likely dent steel demand in China. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

10/9/2019 – ArcelorMittal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2019 – ArcelorMittal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE MT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 255,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,429. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get ArcelorMittal SA alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.