Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09, 1,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the period.

