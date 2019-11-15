Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.24

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.16, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

