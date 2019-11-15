Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.