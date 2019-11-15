International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.56) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 542.20 ($7.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

