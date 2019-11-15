International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in International Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

IBOC opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

